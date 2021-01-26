Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $4.08 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,050,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,383,000 after buying an additional 109,573 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,639,000 after buying an additional 797,658 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,728,000 after buying an additional 68,297 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 23.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,443,000 after buying an additional 306,097 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 36.7% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 511,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,009,000 after buying an additional 137,543 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $185.04. 3,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,188. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $197.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.22.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

