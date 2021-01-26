Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Decreases Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Amedisys by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

AMED has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.64.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total value of $158,241.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,477.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,226 shares of company stock worth $841,991 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.95 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.17 and its 200-day moving average is $250.84.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $544.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.09 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Recommended Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.