LanaCoin Trading Down 3.6% This Week (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. One LanaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. LanaCoin has a market cap of $363,467.34 and $64.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LanaCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LanaCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,176.53 or 0.99526258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00023750 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.89 or 0.00732729 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.90 or 0.00324460 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00174958 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002285 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002008 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00032699 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003862 BTC.

LanaCoin Coin Profile

LanaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,962,648,445 coins. LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com . LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LanaCoin

LanaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LanaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LanaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.