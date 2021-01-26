LanaCoin Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. LanaCoin has a market capitalization of $363,237.63 and approximately $155.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LanaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LanaCoin has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LanaCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,239.75 or 0.99676167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00024334 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.41 or 0.00325882 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.44 or 0.00690815 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00187354 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002470 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001995 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00032158 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003766 BTC.

LanaCoin Profile

LanaCoin (CRYPTO:LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,961,937,890 coins. LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com . LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LanaCoin

LanaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LanaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LanaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.