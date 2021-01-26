Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at B. Riley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LRCX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $440.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $567.76 on Monday. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $585.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.56. The company has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

