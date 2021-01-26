Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $60.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,126,009.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

