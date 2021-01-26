Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 63 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 price target on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a CHF 57 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 51.40 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 51 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 57 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 57 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 54.13.

Lafargeholcim has a 1-year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1-year high of CHF 60.

