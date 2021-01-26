Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Insider Robert Perelman Sells 20,531 Shares

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) insider Robert Perelman sold 20,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $215,575.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,889.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Perelman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

On Thursday, January 21st, Robert Perelman sold 4,469 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $46,924.50.

On Monday, December 28th, Robert Perelman sold 1,572 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,720.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Robert Perelman sold 23,428 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $234,280.00.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,025,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 26.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 540,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,012,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,286,000 after acquiring an additional 320,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 300,853 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,911,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 272,754 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.