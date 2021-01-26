Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CFO Marc Fox Sells 2,922 Shares

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CFO Marc Fox sold 2,922 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $30,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 406,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,050.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, January 25th, Marc Fox sold 47,078 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $494,319.00.

Shares of LADR opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LADR shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 1,910.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 74.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth $81,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

