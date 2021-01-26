Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Position Trimmed by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 3.7% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $15,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,892,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,535,000. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 748.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 149,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after buying an additional 132,234 shares during the period. BP PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,155.4% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 121,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,926,000 after buying an additional 112,076 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $225.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $230.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.00 and a 200 day moving average of $196.78.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LH. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.67.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

