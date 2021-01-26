L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for L Brands in a report issued on Sunday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. KeyCorp also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on L Brands from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

LB stock opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $48.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 68.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth about $237,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 401,037 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.