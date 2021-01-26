Kwmg LLC Acquires 2,054 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,151,848,000 after buying an additional 3,442,034 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $62,122,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 142.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,810,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,108,000 after purchasing an additional 790,696 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MPC opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

