KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of KVH Industries worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KVHI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 154.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 298.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 30,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 176.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

In other KVH Industries news, CFO Brent C. Bruun sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Felise Feingold sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $136,141.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,552.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,936 shares of company stock valued at $507,789 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KVHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised KVH Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of KVHI stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

