Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Trading Up 12.3%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT)’s share price was up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.28. Approximately 2,192,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 712,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kubient in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Kubient alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kubient stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Kubient as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.