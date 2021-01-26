Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Kraton alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kraton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE KRA opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $988.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Kraton has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $36.19.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $373.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.10 million. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kraton will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $44,473.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,344.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraton by 83.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Kraton in the third quarter worth $262,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraton (KRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.