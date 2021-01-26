Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Gap Up to $6.00

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $9.89. Koss shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 249,288 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Koss from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter.

In other Koss news, VP Lenore Lillie sold 13,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $63,781.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,596.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 1.08% of Koss at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Koss Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

