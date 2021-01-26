Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €54.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €49.20 ($57.88).

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

