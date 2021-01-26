Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €44.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €48.10 ($56.59).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

