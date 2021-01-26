KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded KONE Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded KONE Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. KONE Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.10. KONE Oyj has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

