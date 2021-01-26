Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €9.35 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.35 ($11.00) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.89 ($8.11).

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) stock opened at €7.72 ($9.08) on Monday. Klöckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a fifty-two week high of €8.68 ($10.21). The firm has a market cap of $770.07 million and a PE ratio of -4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is €8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

