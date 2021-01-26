KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 180,385 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

KLCM Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180,385 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Technologies comprises 6.2% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned 1.17% of Allegheny Technologies worth $24,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATI. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CFO Donald P. Newman purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. 62,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,004. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.22. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

ATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Benchmark upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

