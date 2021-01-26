KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $361,000 Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 993 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 185,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,013,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,581 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.50.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.43. The stock had a trading volume of 16,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,005. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $380.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

