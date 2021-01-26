KLCM Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.1% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,695,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,113 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,862,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,537 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.20. 606,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,463,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $55.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

