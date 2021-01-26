KLCM Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 58,162 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 2.9% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $11,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 385,918 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50,056 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 99,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

WBA traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.19. 223,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,320,436. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $54.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

