KLCM Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,216 Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,216 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 29.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 9.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HTLF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

In related news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.18 per share, with a total value of $64,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $49,545.24. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HTLF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.61. 10,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,524. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.32%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

