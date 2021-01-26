KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Citigroup

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $236.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.68.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $308.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.73. KLA has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $317.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 390.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of KLA by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth $58,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

