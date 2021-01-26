Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $960,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) will announce $960,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $700,000.00. Kindred Biosciences reported sales of $1.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year sales of $42.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.90 million to $42.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $41.20 million, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $79.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.46.

Shares of KIN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,293. Kindred Biosciences has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a current ratio of 12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Denise Bevers sold 13,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $65,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at $719,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 64,603 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

