Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,062 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 41,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.