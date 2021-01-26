Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Lowered to $155.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KMB. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $136.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.53. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mirova boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

