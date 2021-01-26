Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.66. 16,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.53. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.30.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.