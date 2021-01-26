Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $131.00.

KEYS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.45.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

NYSE:KEYS opened at $146.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.53. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $623,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,751,269.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 53.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.