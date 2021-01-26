KeyCorp Raises Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $195.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised Lear from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lear from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.59.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA opened at $162.10 on Monday. Lear has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $170.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.66.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,899,000 after buying an additional 628,787 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 366.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 586,093 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 514,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 223,710 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 397.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 261,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,482,000 after purchasing an additional 208,729 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 333,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,348,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.