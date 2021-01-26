KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fastenal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $48.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 15,946.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,902,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fastenal by 51.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,203,000 after buying an additional 1,305,165 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fastenal by 27.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,271,000 after buying an additional 812,811 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 231.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,498,000 after acquiring an additional 766,608 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,605,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at $223,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

