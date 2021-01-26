Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 66 Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Inphi were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Inphi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Inphi by 167.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Inphi by 29,500.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Inphi during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Inphi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHI opened at $177.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $182.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.59 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Inphi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.93.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total transaction of $69,468,959.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.