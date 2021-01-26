Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 5,825 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,467 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $94.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average of $83.77. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

