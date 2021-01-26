Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after buying an additional 8,557,956 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $2,637,951.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793,563 shares in the company, valued at $93,121,790.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105 over the last quarter.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on Snap from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on Snap to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

NYSE SNAP opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a PE ratio of -71.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

