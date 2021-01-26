Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $401,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,720 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,328 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 70.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,974,000 after buying an additional 1,257,934 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after buying an additional 1,105,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,149,000 after buying an additional 748,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 23.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,609,000 after buying an additional 463,358 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHI opened at $78.97 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $81.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.27.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

