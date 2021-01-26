Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $355,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.