Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $171,843.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,757,136 shares of company stock worth $18,533,909 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $143.39 on Tuesday. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $67.98 and a twelve month high of $144.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.70 and its 200 day moving average is $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -83.37 and a beta of 2.15.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.66 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.