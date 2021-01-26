Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,118 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 225,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 50,203 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in V.F. by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in V.F. during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $84.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.38. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.38, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

