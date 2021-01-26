Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Apple makes up 7.4% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $100,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

