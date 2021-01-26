Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 867 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in McKesson by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $183.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.67 and a 200 day moving average of $162.53. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.86.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,887 shares of company stock worth $3,911,656. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

