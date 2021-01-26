Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.99 Million Position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the third quarter worth $402,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 100.7% during the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 48,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 24,082 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,803,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,914,000 after buying an additional 910,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.