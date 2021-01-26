Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Twitter by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Twitter by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TWTR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $339,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 327,418 shares of company stock worth $14,729,691. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

