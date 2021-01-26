Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 39,323.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,211 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,881,000 after purchasing an additional 123,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,644,000 after buying an additional 108,588 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 58,419 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 39,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 37,533 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $73.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.19.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.