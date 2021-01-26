Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 12,821.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 52,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

DGX stock opened at $124.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $131.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.47 and a 200-day moving average of $120.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In related news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

