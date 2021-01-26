Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 108.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

