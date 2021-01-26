Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,423 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.73% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 132,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDRR opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.16.

