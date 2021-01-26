Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 7,444 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.40. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.