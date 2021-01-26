Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,646 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9,106.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $374.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $398.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.67.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

